Dry, warmer weather ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The low-pressure system that has tracked east across the state this weekend brought some pretty significant weather over the last 48 hours. Some areas across the Valley saw lots of rain. We picked up 3 inches in Buckeye, 2.46″ in north Phoenix, 1.60″ in Sun City, and over an inch in Gilbert, San Tan Valley, and Mesa as well. There were also multiple reports of dime and quarter-sized hail across the valley overnight.

As for today, the landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. It was spotted near Sun Lakes around 3:20 p.m. Cold air funnels are usually fairly small and hard to detect on radar especially when they are very weak. Thankfully the storms are weakening and should lessen the threat of any damage as we head into the evening. Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is very cold. They are usually harmless but can touch down and cause some damage. In this situation, we have no reports yet of any damage.

The low-pressure system will continue to push eastward throughout the evening and overnight, with high temperatures well below average for this time of the year. If our high-temperature today doesn’t reach 80 degrees, this would be the first time in over six months. We reached 76 degrees on April 13. This morning was also very cool only at 63 degrees, making it the coolest reading since May 13. To kick the work week off, drier air will move in and temperatures will warm back to the mid to upper 80s throughout the week. By the weekend, a weakening weather system will move through the region bringing in a chance for rain Friday night into Saturday.

