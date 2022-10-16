Cooler weather with lingering showers in Phoenix for Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cooler temperatures are in the Valley after a rain-filled Saturday.

For Sunday, highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is still the chance for a lingering shower in the morning, but for the most part, the Valley will remain dry.

On Monday temperatures will be back in the low 80s as the area continues to dry out while the rest of the work week is looking dry as the area warms up to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

By next weekend temperatures will hang around the mid-80s, there is a slight chance for some showers but not worth canceling outdoor plans at the moment.

