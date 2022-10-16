Collision causing big delays on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are restricted because of a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the crash. No information on injuries has been reported.

The I-10 westbound lanes near 43rd Ave are backed up because DPS troopers had the freeway closed to investigate. They are now partially open with delays.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.