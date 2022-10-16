Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Collision causing big delays on I-10 in Phoenix

Parts of the westbound lanes on the I-10 near 43rd Ave are closed due to a two-vehicle accident.
Parts of the westbound lanes on the I-10 near 43rd Ave are closed due to a two-vehicle accident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are restricted because of a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the crash. No information on injuries has been reported.

The I-10 westbound lanes near 43rd Ave are backed up because DPS troopers had the freeway closed to investigate. They are now partially open with delays.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hail hit parts of the Valley Saturday morning, including this backyard near 83rd Ave. and...
Storms bring heavy rain, winds and hail to metro Phoenix
Rain pounds parts of Chandler on October 15, 2022
Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads
Hail pounds Glendale near 83rd Avenue and Northern.
Hail hits northwest Valley
Dozens of tow trucks and other emergency response vehicles took part in a parade Saturday to...
Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law