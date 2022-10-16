What’s the best deal for families in New York City?

NEW YORK CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - New York City is expensive to visit, but there are still a few deals for families to take advantage of.

Governors Island is one of them, and it can be explored for the cost of two $4 ferry tickets! The ferries in New York, in general, offer excellent opportunities to see Manhattan, New Jersey, Brooklyn, and other parts of the area. They’re all easy to use and relatively inexpensive. There are no bridges to Governors Island and no subway line; the ferry is the only way to get there. It’s a 20-minute ride with amazing views of the skyline!

Once your boat docks, you can rent bikes right at the pier to ride around and explore the largely abandoned Governors Island. Governors Island served as a military post for the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard until 1996, playing critical roles in the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and both World Wars.

The military moved out in the 1990s, and the City of New York now has control of the island. It opened to the public in 2005 and continues to add new features for visitors to explore. These days, the big old homes which once made up “Colonels’ Row” are home to artists-in-residence and their art galleries. In addition, the island features huge play areas for kids, a “great lawn” for picnics (complete with a great view of the Statue of Liberty), an urban garden, and a bunch of different restaurants.

For me, the city skyline views are the best part! It’s easy to spend most of a day there if the weather is nice, and you can do it at minimal expense.

