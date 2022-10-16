Paul's Car Wash
$1,150 reward offered after research bobcat illegally killed in Tucson, wildlife official say

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to...
The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person (or people) responsible for killing a bobcat that was being used for a research project

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was killed on the morning of Sept. 28 between Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills Road in Tucson. Officials say the animal was being used to study how wildlife interacts with the urban community on the city’s west side.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. He says it was a project that was being funded in part by the agency’s Heritage Fund grant.

Now officials want answers and they are offering up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-003130.

Officers warn that the crime for illegally taking wildlife is four months in jail and a possible $750 criminal fine. In some cases, civil penalties apply as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

