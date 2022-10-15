Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.

The transition ramp from Interstate 10 eastbound to State Route 51 northbound is closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. There is no estimated time the ramps will reopen.

