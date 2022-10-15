Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on State Ramp 51 and...
A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on State Ramp 51 and Interstate 10 Friday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.

The transition ramp from Interstate 10 eastbound to State Route 51 northbound is closed. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. There is no estimated time the ramps will reopen.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12,...
Founder of Arizona-based Nikola found guilty of fraud
Arizona's Family had a one-on-one interview with Katie Hobbs on Friday.
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama regarding Kari Lake
The measure would increase voter ID requirements for people voting by mail and in-person.
Arizona’s Prop. 309 would change ID requirements for in-person and mail-in voting
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots