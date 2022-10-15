Paul's Car Wash
Storms packing heavy rain, hail pound parts of the West Valley

More storms are expected to develop into Saturday afternoon and evening
Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As expected, storms developed near parts of the Valley early Saturday, bringing heavy rain and small hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.

WEATHER RADAR: See where the storms are now and where they’re going

Members of the Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Community group on Facebook shared a number of photos and videos Saturday, including hail. The video above was taken by Cindy Wyke near 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale.

Even though it might seem like the weather has moved on and skies are sunny now, more rain and storms are expected to develop into the day Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Tap/click to check out our latest forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather with our First Alert Weather app.

Take a look at photos and videos shared by viewers, and submit your own below!

