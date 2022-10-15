Storms packing heavy rain, hail pound parts of the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As expected, storms developed near parts of the Valley early Saturday, bringing heavy rain and small hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.

Members of the Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Community group on Facebook shared a number of photos and videos Saturday, including hail. The video above was taken by Cindy Wyke near 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale.

Even though it might seem like the weather has moved on and skies are sunny now, more rain and storms are expected to develop into the day Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Tap/click to check out our latest forecast.

