Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt

Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning.
Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of several shots being fired near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, but a man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It’s unclear what may have led up to the shooting, or if officers have identified a suspect. Police say it’s still an “active scene,” and other information is not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

