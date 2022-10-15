Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law

Dozens of tow trucks and other emergency response vehicles took part in a parade Saturday to...
Dozens of tow trucks and other emergency response vehicles took part in a parade Saturday to raise awareness for the state's "Move Over" law.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles.

Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of vehicles to raise awareness about the state’s “Move Over” law. That requires drivers to move over one lane when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights that are pulled off to the side of a road or highway. If it’s unsafe to change lanes, drivers are supposed to slow down. Tap/click here for more about the Move Over law.

TRENDING: Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business

In addition to first responders, the law applies to vehicles including tow trucks and maintenance vehicles including ADOT’s Incident Response Unit trucks. Saturday’s parade made its way around the Valley, including parts of I-10, U.S. 60 and Loops 101 and 202.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hail hit parts of the Valley Saturday morning, including this backyard near 83rd Ave. and...
Storms packing heavy rain, hail pound parts of the West Valley
Hail pounds Glendale near 83rd Avenue and Northern.
Hail hits northwest Valley
Freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Firefighters from Phoenix and other nearby agencies were dispatched to Reddy Ice early Saturday...
Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business