Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix...
A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say that the shooter left prior to their arrival. An investigation is underway to learn more about the incident and find the suspect.

