First Alert Weather: Flood Watch in effect for metro Phoenix until Sunday morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flood Watch is in effect for metro Phoenix through Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms have developed across the state, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail. We have a First Alert issued through Saturday due to the increase in activity expected to continue through Saturday night. Storms are generally moving in from the southeast and traveling northwest. Because some areas are seeing heavy rain so quickly, this could lead to flooding.

Storms are also producing some very gusty conditions, with wind gusts of 46mph in areas like Mesa and Glendale. Temperatures are also much cooler today than yesterday with many areas in the 60s and 70s across the Valley this afternoon. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 90 degrees. Models are showing the rain continuing overnight into early Sunday morning. Afternoon plans outdoors shouldn’t be a problem in the Valley, but there will be a better chance for rain in eastern Arizona throughout the early afternoon as the storm system pushes east into New Mexico.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

