First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible throughout the day Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather day has been declared for the Valley Saturday, with a Flood Watch in effect for the Phoenix area until 8 a.m. Sunday. Some storms are already developing this morning in parts of the West Valley. Tap/click here to see the latest radar.

Plan on what could be a very active afternoon, evening and overnight around the Phoenix metro and other parts of the state. There is a 50% chance for storms heading into Saturday afternoon which will persist overnight into Sunday morning. Heavy rain, lightning, flooding and hail are possible.

Highs Saturday will reach 86 degrees. The area of low pressure that’s bringing the rain will also help drop temperatures into the upper 70s for Sunday. The rain is also expected to clear out Sunday morning leaving the afternoon drier.

The start of the work week will be sunny with highs back in the low 80s. For the rest of the week, expect more cloud coverage as highs will average in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions with our First Alert Weather app!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your weather photos and videos with us!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.