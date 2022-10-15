Paul's Car Wash
Fiesta Bowl holds annual youth football clinic

With PlayStation out, a new partnership has been formed for the newly-named Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.(Courtesy: fiestabowl.org)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Fiesta Bowl held its annual Arizona Milk Producers youth football clinic Saturday.

The non-contact clinic teaches more than just fundamentals to kids and is led by trained athletes and coaches. The kids spent the day learning, practicing and going through various drills. The Fiesta Bowl says this clinic also builds confidence, a strong work ethic and motivation that will help kids succeed on and off the field.

Kids ages 5-14 were able to participate.

