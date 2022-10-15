Arizona’s Prop. 309 would change ID requirements for in-person and mail-in voting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Going to the polls on Election Day or sending your ballot by mail could soon have some new strings attached if Arizonans approve Prop 309 next month. Prop 309 would require a government-issued photo ID for anyone who votes in person.

State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler) is one of the sponsors of Prop 309, “I think what is undeniable, whether you think there is a problem or not, is that many people do have trust issues with the system,” said Mesnard. “You can blame who you want for it, but it is a real thing, and if you just dismiss it then that means those people who have serious trust issues about elections, why would they show up to vote?”

Currently, voters can show two forms of ID without a photo. However, when it comes to early mail-in voting, voters would have to include their date of birth and voter ID number or the last four digits of their social security number on the envelope affidavit, along with their signature.

The League of Women Voters of Arizona has raised concerns that providing that kind of personal information could put voters at risk for identity theft. “One of the first things that raises their hackles is that what, I have to give my private information?” said LWV president Pinny Sheoran. “How will that be protected? How will I know election workers don’t take that information and match it to my ballot? "

Lawmakers insist that personal info will be concealed, and additional safety measures will be taken to prevent voter’s privacy. But not everyone is convinced. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said the current voting system works fine, and if Prop 309 passes, it will create a wave of new problems. “We estimate it will take four times longer than it currently does for the county to process each individual ballot,” said Richer. “If you want a higher percentage of results at 8 p.m. on Election night, this is not the path to success.” If Prop 309 passes, it will take effect in 2024.

