Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hazardous materials teams from the Phoenix Fire Department and other area agencies are working to repair an ammonia leak at a business in south Phoenix.

Crews were called to the Reddy Ice facility, located on 40th Street just south of Broadway Road, around 1 a.m. Saturday. Area residents tell Arizona’s Family that they could smell ammonia in the air.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews are making progress, but that there have been evacuations in the immediate area. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area could be impacted. Drivers heading to that area should consider alternate routes.

