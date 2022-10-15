Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Area residents evacuated following ammonia leak at south Phoenix business

Firefighters from Phoenix and other nearby agencies were dispatched to Reddy Ice early Saturday...
Firefighters from Phoenix and other nearby agencies were dispatched to Reddy Ice early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hazardous materials teams from the Phoenix Fire Department and other area agencies are working to repair an ammonia leak at a business in south Phoenix.

Crews were called to the Reddy Ice facility, located on 40th Street just south of Broadway Road, around 1 a.m. Saturday. Area residents tell Arizona’s Family that they could smell ammonia in the air.

TRENDING: Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt

Phoenix Fire officials say crews are making progress, but that there have been evacuations in the immediate area. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area could be impacted. Drivers heading to that area should consider alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
The average judgment against an evicted tenant has hit $3,337.50, up from $1,750.58 in 2008.
Eviction filings, judgments rising in Maricopa County
Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning.
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt
Mark Brnovich asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to...
Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group