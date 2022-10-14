Paul's Car Wash
Worker dies after traffic signal pole fell on him in Buckeye

A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An installation job for a traffic signal in Buckeye ended in tragedy on Thursday night. According to police, a man was working to unload a traffic pole that was going to be installed near Broadway and Miller roads when somehow the pole fell on him and he was killed. It’s unclear what went wrong to cause the pole to fall. The intersection is shut down. The worker’s name has not been released. An Investigation is underway.

