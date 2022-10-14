Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have travel plans this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and taking alternate routes. This weekend’s freeway closures and restrictions include I-10 in Tempe, Buckeye, exiting the Valley toward Casa Grande and I-17 southbound in Deer Valley.

Westbound I-10 to close between US 60 and State Route 143

Interstate 10 westbound in Tempe will close between US 60 and SR 143 from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. ADOT recommends a detour on eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 and to use Loop 202 to reach I-10. In addition, eastbound I-10 will narrow to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road, and the northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive will close.

Eastbound US 60 to close between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive

The eastbound US 60 closure in Tempe is ongoing from L101 to the off-ramp at McClintock Drive and is scheduled until Oct. 30. An early opening will depend on when the repairs to the Tempe water line are complete. ADOT recommends using SB Rural and Dobson Roads.

I-10 narrows between Loop 202 and Riggs Road

I-10 will narrow into one lane in both directions between L202 and Riggs Road from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m. and then from Saturday 10 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. for pavement sealing. ADOT recommends taking Arizona Avenue/SR 587 in the Chandler area to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will reopen parts of I-10 as their work progresses.

Southbound I-17 to close between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive

From Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., southbound I-17 will close between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive for an ongoing pavement improvement project. The I-17 southbound ramp to L101 will be closed but both L101 ramps to I-17 SB will remain open. ADOT recommends using L101 eastbound to SR 51 to reach downtown Phoenix. Traffic exiting I-17 SB at Pinnacle Peak Road can detour to southbound 19th or 35th Avenues.

I-10 westbound narrows between Verrado Way and Watson Road

Westbound I-10 in Buckeye will narrow to one lane between Verrado Way and Watson Road from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for a widening project. Eastbound I-10 will also narrow between the same streets but from Saturday 8 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m. However, the off- and on-ramps at Watson Road will close for several weeks starting Friday at 9 p.m. until late November for interchange improvement work. Detours to and from I-10 westbound are available through Verrado Way or Miller Road interchanges.

ADOT freeway closures and restrictions for the Oct. 14 weekend. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)

