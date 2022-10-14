Paul's Car Wash
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in tamales at Arizona-Mexico border

After they opened an ice chest, they found 2,100 fentanyl pills inside the tamales.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Drug smugglers try to hide narcotics in all sorts of things to get them into the U.S. from Mexico. This time, they tried using a popular Mexican dish. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday officers were at the Nogales, Arizona, Port of Entry when they noticed something unusual. They found a cooler with tamales inside. After they checked the food, they found 2,100 fentanyl pills inside the tamales. Officials said each tamale contained a baggie of blue pills hidden inside.

It’s unclear who was arrested or how they first decided to open the ice chest. But the head of the port of entry, Michael Humphries, thanked the officers and the K-9 teams for “maintaining a high level of vigilance” at the border so a dog’s nose may have played a role. No other information was released.

