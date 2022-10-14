The pros and cons of buying down your mortgage interest rate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A few months, ago homes in the Phoenix area would have had stacks of offers within days. Now, sellers are dropping prices, and buyers are negotiating concessions, as the average mortgage interest rate for a 30-year mortgage has climbed above seven percent.

“Obviously the market has completely changed,” said J.R. Samsing, vice president of Offerpad Home Loans. “With interest rates more than doubling since the start of the year, markets have slowed, there’s more properties on the market which is great for buyers, and buyers have a lot more leverage.” He says more and more, buyers are asking sellers to cover the cost of paying down points to get a reduced interest rate.

“If you go to negotiate a price reduction, let’s say it’s $10,000 off a house, well that $10,000 only equates to about $50 or $60 a month in your mortgage payment,” Samsing said. “But if you take that same $10,000 and apply it to an interest rate buydown, you’re probably looking at savings of several hundred dollars a month.” It’s a good deal if the seller is covering that cost. But for buyers buying down their own points, there’s a little more math involved.

“The bank wants to get their money whether they get it from you over the long haul over a higher interest rate or they get it up front, but they reduce your interest rate from the get-go,” said David Chang, a mortgage expert for the Ascent.

Here’s how it works: A point is equal to one percent of the loan amount. Typically, a point will reduce the interest rate by .25%. “So that means two points for a $500,000 home would cost you $10,000 and you’ll bring down your rate from 5% down to 4.5 %.”

That’s why buyers have to do a break-even analysis. “Am I going to stay in that house long enough to get that money back? If you’re going to be in a home 30 years, definitely, it is worth it,” Chang said. “But the break-even point roughly for a lot of them has been five to eight years, so if you’re not going to stay in a home longer than that, then it doesn’t make sense to pay down the points.”

Buying points is tax deductible, just like any other mortgage interest you pay, so you also have to consider how it will impact your taxes.

