Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mark Wahlberg says he left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency...
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”

Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood.

“That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”

Right now for the Massachusetts native, home is a state line away from Hollywood.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is married to model Rhea Durham. They share four children, daughter Ella, 19, sons Michael and Brendan, ages 16 and 14, and 12-year-old daughter Grace.

The family had put their Los Angeles home on the market last spring. It has 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here,” Wahlberg said. “I’m really excited about the future.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said the gun was loaded.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee
Freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
ADOT Oct. 14 weekend closures and restrictions
Daniel Nave, 22, is accused of peering through the windows of several homes in the same Tempe...
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
Annaleah Dominguez was sentenced to three years in prison.
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain