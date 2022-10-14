Paul's Car Wash
Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale

Police say an elderly man was killed after crashing into a stoplight pole Friday morning in...
Police say an elderly man was killed after crashing into a stoplight pole Friday morning in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Scottsdale police say impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Police expect that intersection to be closed for several hours during the crash investigation. Area drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

