Man killed after crashing into traffic signal pole in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead following an early morning traffic accident in Scottsdale.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday when police say an elderly man who was driving southbound crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northwest corner of 68th Street and Indian School Road. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Scottsdale police say impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Police expect that intersection to be closed for several hours during the crash investigation. Area drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨 The intersection at 68th St & Indian School Rd is CLOSED in all directions while @ScottsdalePD investigates a one-vehicle fatal traffic collision involving an elderly male driver who ran into a stoplight pole. The intersection will be CLOSED for several hours. pic.twitter.com/36AL3k1wz8 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.