Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.

MCSO has not arrested any suspects or said if the shooting was targeted or random. Glenn Johnson, who lives next door, said he is very surprised to hear about the crime in his neighborhood. “It’s a calm place,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he and his family were watching T.V. when he heard the gunshots. “We were sitting watching T.V. and right outside you hear boom boom boom boom, you know 6-10 shots. We went and ducked and cover in the back, we didn’t hear screaming, tires peeling nothing, that’s all we heard,” said Johnson.

