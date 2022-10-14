Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a...
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.

TRENDING: Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say

MCSO has not arrested any suspects or said if the shooting was targeted or random. Glenn Johnson, who lives next door, said he is very surprised to hear about the crime in his neighborhood. “It’s a calm place,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he and his family were watching T.V. when he heard the gunshots. “We were sitting watching T.V. and right outside you hear boom boom boom boom, you know 6-10 shots. We went and ducked and cover in the back, we didn’t hear screaming, tires peeling nothing, that’s all we heard,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ali Osman was having a mental health episode while throwing rocks, family said.
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police after throwing rocks plans to sue for $85 million
Annaleah Dominguez, left, was sentenced to three years in prison for hitting and killed Rob...
Advocates upset over ‘light sentence’ of woman who struck, killed bicyclist at South Mountain
Police said the gun was loaded.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee
Freeway closures and restrictions this weekend.
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17 in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley