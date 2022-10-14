Paul's Car Wash
Man found shot to death at Glendale park

It happened on Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

