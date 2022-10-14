Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.

