Flames erupt after 4-vehicle crash in Tempe

Two vehicles caught fire after a crash Friday morning near Broadway Rd. and College Ave. in...
Two vehicles caught fire after a crash Friday morning near Broadway Rd. and College Ave. in Tempe.(Courtesy: Jonah Milanovich)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two SUVs caught fire after a crash involving four vehicles in Tempe Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says everyone was able to get out of the vehicles on their own, but one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and find alternate routes.

