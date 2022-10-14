First Alert Weather for metro Phoenix: Rain likely with a Flood Watch this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for significant rain chances and the potential for flooding on Saturday afternoon and evening in metro Phoenix. Some isolated thunderstorms are expected as well.

The cut-off low spinning off the coast of San Diego is beginning to make its move inland. As a result, we are going to quickly transition from a warm, dry day today across Arizona to a potentially rainy and stormy one by Saturday afternoon. Our latest models have moved up the timing of the storm. We now see the possibility of the first showers/storms entering the Valley shortly after noon on Saturday. The storms should play out overnight and, for the most part, we ebbing by sunrise Sunday morning.

The current guidance on rainfall is quite significant. For metro Phoenix, we could see ½” of rain or more. Some neighborhoods might get an inch of rain. Most of the rain is expected to come during two, distinct bands of heavy showers with some embedded thunderstorms. Of course, the clouds and the rain will drastically impact temperatures. Our forecast high for Saturday is 86 and our forecast high on Sunday is 78 degrees. After the storm moves out, next week will feature dry weather and highs in the 80s. That’s rather seasonal.

The mountains of Arizona will also get a fair amount of rain out of this system. However, most of the rain seems headed into eastern and southeast Arizona with northern portions of the state, say north of the I-40 corridor, not seeing near as much rain chances.

