First Alert Weather days declared for stormy weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect one more sunny and very warm day across Arizona before big weather changes arrive this weekend. Look for Valley temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning to warm to 97 degrees this afternoon, which is 7 degrees above normal for this time of year in the Valley and just 3 degrees away from the record.

An area of low pressure continues to spin off the Southern California coast but is expected to begin moving through Arizona over the weekend. Rain chances are looking better, and rainfall amounts are likely to be heavy in some areas. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Saturday morning through Sunday night for parts of the state including the Valley. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather days.

For the Valley, there’s a chance of rain starting Saturday morning. At this point, weather models show two rounds of rain possible. Saturday morning through the afternoon, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Later in the afternoon and into the evening, a second round of heavier rain is possible. Rainfall totals of up to an inch are likely, with some spots that could see up to three inches of rain where thunderstorms develop.

There’s also a threat for severe weather during this time, with strong, damaging winds and large hail possible. This threat for storms and heavy rain lasts overnight Saturday and into early Sunday.

During the day Sunday, rain chances continue, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon along with cooler temperatures. Look for daytime temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Dry weather returns along with a warming trend next week.

