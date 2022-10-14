As early voting starts, Maricopa County officials focus on election security, integrity

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Early voting is underway across Arizona and Maricopa County election officials gave their first update on Thursday. County leaders are expected to give weekly updates until Election Day on Nov. 8 to get out in front of any misinformation. As of Thursday, 12 early voting sites are open but that number will ramp up the closer we get to Election Day. The county said roughly 1.9 million ballots were mailed to voters on Wednesday. Many people likely found them in their mailboxes on Thursday but for those who didn’t, election officials said it could take two to six days to arrive.

Given the added attention on the election process, Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates acknowledged they’re handling a lot of information requests while also dealing with legal challenges. But he assured the public that won’t get in the way of running a fair and accurate election this year. “Part of the transparency is responding to requests, is responding to lawsuits so we can do both. But for our voters out there, we do not want them to think that folks that may be trying to distract us with these lawsuits with litigation, they think they’re going to distract us from the important work they’re not going to,” Gates said.

When early polling locations opened on Wednesday, 313 people voted. There were another 129 votes cast at the early voting sites on Thursday as of 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.