Coworkers Pay It Forward to woman who educates people about dangers of drugs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Shelly Mowrey, a public health expert who teaches others about the harmful effects that drugs can cause. “Shelly is one of the most amazing young ladies I have ever met. She has dedicated her whole career to drug prevention, not only locally but nationwide as well. I have been around her for the last 15 years of my career, her passing for reducing the harmful effects of drugs are incredible,” said Randy Moffitt, who nominated Mowrey.

Mowrey works with multiple groups on drug prevention, and those who work with her say she is a true champion in her field. Because of her hard work, her coworkers wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Mowrey surprised her. “So Shelly – you have won the Pay It Forward award from Channel 3 and Channel 5. Paul let us know that you won that, and we are here to present it, and thank you for everything you do. Congratulations!” said Moffitt.

Moffitt was touched by the recognition and shared her passion for drug prevention. “It’s very humbling, because you don’t do the work to get awards. You do the work for all the people you can touch and the people you can meet every day. And all the law enforcement that are working hard, and we are all working hard to save as many lives as we can,” she said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just log on our website and fill out a nomination form.

