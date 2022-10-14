Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

British flight crew volunteers to walk dogs at MCSO’s MASH shelter

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Crew members from a British Airways flight on layover volunteered to walk dogs in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Safe Haven shelter.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers are the core of so many non-profits. And when some of the volunteers come from across the pond to help out the MASH Unit here in the Valley, that’s Something Good!

MASH stands for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Safe Haven. The unit cares for, feeds and shelters so-called “evidence animals” from abuse and neglect cases to help them heal and rehab so they can be adopted out to loving homes.

Earlier this month, MASH got an unusual phone call from a British woman named Tegan. She’s a flight crew member with British Airways who was on a layover in the Valley and found out about MASH’s mission. She asked if she and other crew members could visit and volunteer to help walk the dogs.

And in less than a week, MASH had members from four different flight crews call and set up appointments to walk the animals! Check out the video for more.

If you know of someone or an organization in the community doing something good, click here to nominate them for our segment! Don’t forget photos and/or video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

British volunteers lend a helping hand at local animal shelter
On Friday, a portion of 8th Street in Tempe was renamed "Allison Road Avenue" to honor hometown...
Tempe honors hometown rock band Gin Blossoms with ‘Allison Road Avenue’
Portion of Tempe street renamed 'Allison Road Avenue' in honor of rock band Gin Blossoms
Shelly Mowrey teaches others about the harmful effects that drugs can cause.
Coworkers Pay It Forward to woman who educates people about dangers of drugs