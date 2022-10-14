British flight crew volunteers to walk dogs at MCSO’s MASH shelter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Volunteers are the core of so many non-profits. And when some of the volunteers come from across the pond to help out the MASH Unit here in the Valley, that’s Something Good!

MASH stands for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Safe Haven. The unit cares for, feeds and shelters so-called “evidence animals” from abuse and neglect cases to help them heal and rehab so they can be adopted out to loving homes.

Earlier this month, MASH got an unusual phone call from a British woman named Tegan. She’s a flight crew member with British Airways who was on a layover in the Valley and found out about MASH’s mission. She asked if she and other crew members could visit and volunteer to help walk the dogs.

And in less than a week, MASH had members from four different flight crews call and set up appointments to walk the animals! Check out the video for more.

