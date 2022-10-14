Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Are recent safety measures preventing wrong-way crashes in Arizona?

Technology detecting wrong-way drivers has been in the Phoenix area for years but is helping curb the problem?
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wrong-way crashes are a serious problem across Arizona. Just ask Dana Johns of Phoenix. He was driving home when a wrong-way driver fell asleep and hit his car head-on. “I could have been killed,” said Johns. “But it wasn’t my time. I’m still here, but it was very scary.”

Many drivers want to know what’s being done to address the problem. Arizona’s Department of Transportation has installed a number of oversized “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs along hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in the Phoenix area and rural highways.

TRENDING: ‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

ADOT has also installed thermal detection cameras along Interstate 17 to detect wrong-way drivers faster and get them off the road before they cause a crash. However, the safety measures may not be working as well as state officials had hoped. In 2017, before thermal cameras, there were 24 wrong-way crashes in Arizona and 12 of them caused deaths. In 2021, there were 30 wrong-way crashes with 14 of them deadly. This year, there have already been 28 wrong-way crashes and 14 of them were deadly.

TRENDING: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee

Alberto Gutier is the director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He insists the safety measures are making a difference but says as long as there are impaired drivers out there, they will keep seeing wrong-way crashes. “A person impaired, whether it’s drugs, alcohol or marijuana, whatever, they are not going to see those signs and they’ll come in the wrong way,” said Gutier. “What works is the responsibility of people when they get on freeway to make sure they do things right.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
Coworkers Pay It Forward to anti-drug expert
Friends, family, activists call for justice for teen boy killed by Glendale police
Is wrong-way driver detection technology working in the Phoenix area?