Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 12, 2022:

AZ Ice Gilbert - 2305 E. Knox Road, Gilbert, AZ

3 violations

  • Bartender touched lime with bare hands
  • Chili kept past discard date

Crackers and Company - 1325 N. Greenfield Road #101, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

  • Chicken and chorizo out of temperature
  • Spinach soup kept past its expiration date

D & Y Chinese Food - 6666 W. Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ

3 violations

  • Raw shrimp and sauces under dripping, hanging raw duck
  • Bowl of cooked beef above raw chicken

Papa Murphy’s - 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ

3 violations

  • Worker answering phone then handling pizza dough
  • Prep refrigerator not keeping food cold enough

The Keg - 2240 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ

4 violations

  • Toxic substances stored where they don’t belong
  • Workers not washing hands properly
  • Milk not kept cold enough

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Chinese Senior Center - 734 W. Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ

Valle Luna - 1949 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ

The Spurr Lounge - 5535 W. Baseline Road, Laveen, AZ

Chrissy’s Nino’s Pizzeria - 9008 N. 99th Ave, Peoria, AZ

Chick-Fil-A - 20455 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, AZ

The Habit Burger - 530 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ

CLICK HERE to see all of our exclusive Dirty Dining reports

