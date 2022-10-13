Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 12, 2022:

AZ Ice Gilbert - 2305 E. Knox Road, Gilbert, AZ

3 violations

Bartender touched lime with bare hands

Chili kept past discard date

Crackers and Company - 1325 N. Greenfield Road #101, Mesa, AZ

3 violations

Chicken and chorizo out of temperature

Spinach soup kept past its expiration date

D & Y Chinese Food - 6666 W. Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ

3 violations

Raw shrimp and sauces under dripping, hanging raw duck

Bowl of cooked beef above raw chicken

Papa Murphy’s - 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, AZ

3 violations

Worker answering phone then handling pizza dough

Prep refrigerator not keeping food cold enough

The Keg - 2240 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ

4 violations

Toxic substances stored where they don’t belong

Workers not washing hands properly

Milk not kept cold enough

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Chinese Senior Center - 734 W. Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ

Valle Luna - 1949 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ

The Spurr Lounge - 5535 W. Baseline Road, Laveen, AZ

Chrissy’s Nino’s Pizzeria - 9008 N. 99th Ave, Peoria, AZ

Chick-Fil-A - 20455 E. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, AZ

The Habit Burger - 530 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ

