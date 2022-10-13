Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman walking with her granddaughter lost both of her legs after being run over by a dump truck in Tolleson earlier this week and police suspect the driver could have been impaired.

Maria Mira Montes, 75, and her 2-year-old granddaughter were crossing the street while walking to church Monday morning near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say a dump truck that had been stopped at a stop sign then drove into the intersection and hit Montes. They also say Montes pushed her granddaughter to safety.

The young girl wasn’t hurt, but Montes remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators believe the truck driver was looking at paperwork while stopped, and couldn’t see Montes walking in front of the truck due to its height relative to Montes’ height. The driver was released from custody after police collected a blood sample. They’re waiting for the results of the toxicology report before taking any further action.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the construction company, Torrent Drilling, which said it is cooperating with the police.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.