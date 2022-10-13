Wealth management group raises supplies, money for domestic abuse non-profit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wilde Wealth Management Group is a valley-based wealth management firm that just wrapped up a successful fundraising event called “Wild for Arizona Drive” to support Chrysalis, a non-profit that helps victims of domestic abuse. Company owner Jackie Yoder is also a board member of Chrysalis, so the fundraiser was near and dear to her heart.

Wilde for Arizona is the community outreach arm for her firm. It empowers her employees to contribute and give back to the community and that is Something Good!

If you know of someone or an organization in the community doing something good, click here to nominate them for our segment! Don’t forget photos and/or video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.