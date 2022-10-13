Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Wealth management group raises supplies, money for domestic abuse non-profit

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wilde Wealth Management Group is a valley-based wealth management firm that just wrapped up a successful fundraising event called “Wild for Arizona Drive” to support Chrysalis, a non-profit that helps victims of domestic abuse. Company owner Jackie Yoder is also a board member of Chrysalis, so the fundraiser was near and dear to her heart.

Wilde for Arizona is the community outreach arm for her firm. It empowers her employees to contribute and give back to the community and that is Something Good!

If you know of someone or an organization in the community doing something good, click here to nominate them for our segment! Don’t forget photos and/or video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wealth management group raises money and supplies for non-profit
Testing underway for balloons to debut in this year's Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade
Brock Bevell and Max Hall run a counseling center for recovering addicts.
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center