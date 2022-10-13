Unclaimed $4.3 million winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa will soon expire

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets for The Pick lottery because it could be worth $4.3 million. This ticket was sold on April 24 at a Mesa Safeway located on Guadalupe and Alma School Roads. The winning numbers are 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be just over $2 million.

But why an April ticket? Well, because all unclaimed jackpots expire after 180 days, so the winning ticket will be worthless after Oct. 24. However, if you don’t have this ticket there are other games in play with big jackpots. The current jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday is $494 million and the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing this Saturday is $454 million.

