Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Scottsdale Red Robin employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery of a Red Robin in Scottsdale where an employee was shot and killed in June. Investigators say the suspect robbed the same restaurant less than a month before the deadly shooting of Joseph Doyle.

Carlos Federico Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Tempe for charges including murder, armed robbery and burglary.

According to court documents, Herrera first robbed the restaurant, located at 8990 E. Talking Stick Way, on Sunday, May 21. At 7:15 a.m. that morning, Herrera allegedly entered the restaurant while it was closed and walked into an office where an employee was working. Documents say he pointed a handgun at the employee and said, “I have one in the chamber for you,” then handed him a bag to fill with money. No one was hurt.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, investigators say Herrera broke back into the same Red Robin and demanded money once again. This time, there was reportedly some type of fight and Herrera told police that the employee, later identified as Doyle, managed to take the gun. Per documents, Herrera said he reached for the handgun, pushed the barrel toward the employee’s chest and that one round was fired.

Another employee arrived later to find the restaurant doors had been broken and called police. Officers found Doyle’s body inside.

After his arrest, Herrera reportedly told investigators he went back to the same restaurant because the first robbery “was so easy.”

Herrera faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $1 million.

