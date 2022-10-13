Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol

Members of the nonprofit “Fuerte Arts Movement” are demanding that all lawmakers make the housing crisis a top priority to create more affordable housing.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.

The Phoenix metro area has seen some of the highest rent increases in the country, shooting up more than 45% since last year, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

TRENDING: Clean Elections Commission cancels PBS interview with Kari Lake, seeks new partner

ApartmentList.com just released the median prices for a 2-bedroom apartment in:

  • Phoenix - $1,480
  • Mesa - $1,500
  • Tempe - $1,670
  • Chandler - $1,760
  • Scottsdale - $1,850

On Wednesday, a new campaign called “Rent is Too High” kicked off at the state capitol. Members of the nonprofit “Fuerte Arts Movement” are demanding that all lawmakers and Arizona politicians make the housing crisis a top priority to create more affordable housing and bring rent prices down.

“We are asking candidates to sign this pledge to say when they are making decisions about our lives, when they are choosing to prioritize profits over people, that’s not OK,” said Fuerte executive director Dominique Medina. Organizers of the “Rent is Too High” campaign want lawmakers to create some kind of rent stabilization to keep prices in check and provide more funding for affordable housing units.

TRENDING: Phoenix Fire’s response times are nearly double the national standard

Renter Harlie Jackson wants people to realize this issue has nothing to do with politics. “Left or right, wherever you lean, this is an issue if you are a person in Arizona or any state right now. This is an issue that impacts all of us,” said Jackson. “This is an everybody issue, not a partisan issue.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
Kari Lake expresses disappointment, frustration after PBS interview canceled
Paul's Car Wash
Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!
Paul's Car Wash 2022