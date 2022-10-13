Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.

The Phoenix metro area has seen some of the highest rent increases in the country, shooting up more than 45% since last year, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

ApartmentList.com just released the median prices for a 2-bedroom apartment in:

Phoenix - $1,480

Mesa - $1,500

Tempe - $1,670

Chandler - $1,760

Scottsdale - $1,850

On Wednesday, a new campaign called “Rent is Too High” kicked off at the state capitol. Members of the nonprofit “Fuerte Arts Movement” are demanding that all lawmakers and Arizona politicians make the housing crisis a top priority to create more affordable housing and bring rent prices down.

“We are asking candidates to sign this pledge to say when they are making decisions about our lives, when they are choosing to prioritize profits over people, that’s not OK,” said Fuerte executive director Dominique Medina. Organizers of the “Rent is Too High” campaign want lawmakers to create some kind of rent stabilization to keep prices in check and provide more funding for affordable housing units.

Renter Harlie Jackson wants people to realize this issue has nothing to do with politics. “Left or right, wherever you lean, this is an issue if you are a person in Arizona or any state right now. This is an issue that impacts all of us,” said Jackson. “This is an everybody issue, not a partisan issue.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.