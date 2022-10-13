Phoenix Fire’s response times are nearly double the national standard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are new questions on how quickly the Phoenix Fire Department is responding to emergencies as crews’ response times are slower than national standards. The firefighters union told Arizona’s Family that during the last decade, the department’s response times, on average, have gone from five minutes to nine minutes.

The National Fire Protection Association standard for acceptable response times for fire calls is five minutes and 20 seconds for 90% of calls. For medical emergencies, the national standard is five minutes or less. But again, the Phoenix Fire Department’s response times are almost double that for all calls.

The two key factors in response times are fire station locations and call volume. As Phoenix’s population grows, there are more calls to respond to. In 2014, the fire department responded to about 190,000 calls. That number went up to 241,000 last year. The fire department said because of daily staffing and scheduling changes, it implemented a new mandatory overtime program in January.

During Wednesday’s Public Safety Committee Meeting, Phoenix Fire assistant chief Tim Price said the department is overwhelmed. “Our biggest challenge with response times is we are too busy. They are running too many calls,” he said. “We are in a bit of a pickle. This situation with staffing issues is not sustainable for us.” The fire department was recently awarded a grant to hire 32 firefighters to help with staffing.

