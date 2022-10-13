New balloons set to debut in this year’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe just over two months away, work is underway to make sure the newest balloons are ready to go.

Thursday morning, a number of balloons were inflated, cleaned and tested. That includes our very own Arizona’s Family balloon! Check out the video for more.

The parade is a 2-mile walk down Central Avenue in Phoenix scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

General admission to the parade is free, but there will also be premium and reserved seating available for $30 early next month. If you can’t make it out there, Arizona’s Family has you covered. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade will be broadcast live on 3TV, on azfamily.com and through the AZFamily app.

Tap/click for more info on the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade!

