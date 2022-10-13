Mesa mom shot in the head by ex-boyfriend shares story of survival a year later

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.

On Sept. 11, 2021, Antwon Wilford shot Martinez in the head during an argument. He was convicted on multiple charges, including attempting to commit second-degree murder. Just last month, Wilford was sentenced to 12 years in prison. “The whole situation, I still can’t believe I was shot in the head, especially by someone who I once thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” said Martinez.

A year later, Martinez is still recovering. She says she has short-term memory loss, headaches and PTSD. Then, in April, she had skull reconstruction surgery. Still, she is full of gratitude. Now, Martinez wants to be a light for others in domestic violence situations.

“Learn from me. Don’t do as I do. Get help in getting out because leaving a domestic violence situation is the most dangerous part. I promise that there is a light at the end of that dark tunnel, I promise,” said Martinez.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation and needs help, click/tap here for a list of resources.

