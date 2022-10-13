Paul's Car Wash
Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix

The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving when he crashed into the woman’s car, which was stopped in traffic. Ybarra died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman wasn’t impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.

