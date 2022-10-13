Man dead, woman injured after rear-end collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he rear-ended a woman’s car in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road just before 5 p.m.

Investigators say 58-year-old George Ybarra was driving when he crashed into the woman’s car, which was stopped in traffic. Ybarra died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman wasn’t impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.