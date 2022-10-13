Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley to headline Country Thunder 2023

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Get ready Arizona, Country Thunder is coming in hot! Some of country music’s biggest stars will be coming to the state in April for Country Thunder 2023.

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley are headlining the four-day festival at the Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence from Thursday, April 13, through April 16. The lineup also includes Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, The Reklaws, and many more artists will be added to this monster roster of talent.

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

This is Country Thunder Music Festival’s 19th year, which also hosts events all across North America including Saskatchewan, Alberta, Wisconsin, Florida and Bristol, Tennessee.

“We are incredibly proud to return to Arizona and deliver this lineup to some of the best country music fans in the world,” Vollhoffer continued. “Indeed, acts such as McBryde, McCollum, and Moore are bona fide headliners in their own right, which all adds up to the perfect opening spring weekend for the 2023 Country Thunder Festival season.”

Weekend general admission passes, platinum, reserved, camping and glamping information is available by visiting countrythunder.com.

