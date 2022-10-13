Hot through Friday, with First Alert days declared this weekend for rain, storm chances

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Near-record heat is expected Thursday in the Phoenix area with a forecast high of 97 degrees. That’s 7 degrees above our normal or average high of 90 degrees for this time of year. Clear skies and light winds are also in the forecast today.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected again tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure stays centered over our region. But big weather changes are on the way for the weekend ...

An area of low pressure will move through our area Saturday and Sunday, bringing the threat of rain over the weekend. There’s also a chance for strong storms, especially Saturday night. Strong winds and large hail are possible. Rain chances are at 30 percent for Saturday, 80 percent for Saturday night and 50 percent for Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert days.

Temperatures cool to the low 80s by Sunday and Monday, with warmer and drier weather on tap for next week.

