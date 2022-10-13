First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.

The cut-off low will begin entering Arizona on Saturday and the chances for precipitation will go up. Afternoon storms should mainly be confined to the mountains and Southeast Arizona but by the evening and nighttime hours, it’s expected to get active around metro Phoenix. Right now, our models have indicated the rain chances around Phoenix will be peaking between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. However, with cut-off lows, timing is always critical, and we’ll continue to monitor the storm’s progress very closely.

Also, the latest guidance shows the Valley with decent chances of more than ½” of rain in many locations. Some areas will get more and some less but it appears the vast majority of locations around metro Phoenix will get rain. And the highs will be very nice. Saturday, we’re forecasting 88. On Sunday, look for a high of only 78 degrees.

