Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms

As the FBI warns charges could be filed against whoever threatens election workers, Maricopa County says security will be beefed up for the election.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.

Currently, about 80% of poll worker positions are filled in the county. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says they are on pace to reach their goal of hiring 3,000 workers. But it has become tougher to find help because of how poll workers have been treated recently.

TRENDING: Clean Elections Commission cancels PBS interview with Kari Lake, seeks new partner

“This is something we’ve unfortunately been living with the past two years,” Richer said. “It’s an indictment of society. If somebody is harmed this would be a black eye for Arizona’s reputation for a long long time.”

Richer has received death threats over the last couple of years. He says the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments are bringing more security to polling locations. Hopefully, that will better protect workers and voters. “Immensely concerned but we also think we’ve done everything we possibly can to prepare,” he said.

The FBI sent a memo Wednesday explaining why you should not threaten poll workers. In June 2021, the FBI created a task force to assess the threats against people working on elections. Click/tap here to read more.

In Maricopa County, you can track your vote. Click/tap here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Security on top of mind as early voting starts in Arizona
Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
The advantage of appearing first is sometimes called the “primacy effect.”
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
Kari Lake expresses disappointment, frustration after PBS interview canceled