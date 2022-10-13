CPSC: Injuries, deaths involving e-scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards spike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard, according to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The report also reveals a spike in deaths related to these products.

In 2017, there were 34,000 ER visits because of incidents involving so-called micromobility products. That number jumped to 77,200 in 2021, marking a 127% increase. During the same time period, reported deaths spiked from five in 2017 to 48 in 2021. “Collisions with motor vehicles and user control issues were some of the most common hazards associated with micromobility fatalities for e-scooters and e-bikes, followed by fires, particularly for hoverboards,” said Thaddeus Harrington, a spokesperson for the CPSC.

To reduce the risk of injury or death, the CPSC recommends wearing a helmet and testing the device, including its brakes and tires. You should also avoid charging the devices while you’re sleeping, to reduce the fire hazard. The CPSC also says it’s critical to only use the charger that came with the device, and once it’s done charging, disconnect it immediately.

