Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning.

Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says the boy and three others were at the cemetery shooting at a nearby water tower when he was struck by a bullet. Officers spoke with the three others involved, but other information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

