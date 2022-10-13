Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Marshals responded to a 911 regarding a boy who was struck by a bullet in a...
Camp Verde Marshals responded to a 911 regarding a boy who was struck by a bullet in a cemetery. File image.(Courtesy of the Camp Verde Marshal's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning.

Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

TRENDING: Suspects arrested after burglary call leads to officer-involved shooting near Florence

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says the boy and three others were at the cemetery shooting at a nearby water tower when he was struck by a bullet. Officers spoke with the three others involved, but other information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The truck that hit the grandmother, who lost both of her legs as a result.
Woman run over by dump truck in Tolleson remains hospitalized after losing both legs
GRAPHIC - Election Calendar
Timeline for Arizona’s general election on November 8
Phillip Rice (left) and Michael Anthony (right) were arrested Thursday morning after a nearly...
Suspects arrested after burglary call leads to officer-involved shooting near Florence
The baby was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning.
Phoenix police investigating after another baby tests positive for fentanyl