Women caught after allegedly trying to rob Phoenix antique store a second time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners of a local antique store say they’re out thousands of dollars after two women stole from them, and it was all caught on camera.

The robbery happened at Antique Gatherings on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Owner, Amanda Wilson, says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. This ultimately led to a foot pursuit between Wilson, good Samaritans, and Phoenix Police. “These people knew what they were doing,” Wilson said.

Store surveillance video shows a group huddled around a jewelry case at Antique Gatherings. An employee opens the case, reaching in to grab the customer’s requested items. That’s when you see one woman stick her arm inside, allegedly taking multiple items while the others distract the worker. It happens again a few seconds later. That was the first encounter Wilson had with them. “It makes you sick when you see people stealing. We don’t see it in real time and these people were very good and sneaky. Obviously, they are professionals,” Wilson said.

After noticing some items missing, Wilson and her employees went through their security footage. Four days later, Wilson says the women returned to the store with the same goal. But this time, she knew who they were. “Very brazen; they were back for more, the way they walked in. I could tell they were on their way,” Wilson said. “We recognized them and went after them.”

Stephen McLean noticed the suspected thieves immediately. As soon as he started to question them, they quickly left, but McLean and Wilson chased them while on the phone with 911. “I was on foot a majority of the time,” McLean said.

Police eventually arrested 25-year-old Loredana Parolea and 19-year-old Christina Dumitru. “The end result made us feel fantastic,” McLean said. Wilson says they are out a couple of thousand dollars. She hopes her ambition to catch the women saves other small business owners from going through a similar situation. “Being in retail sadly, it just happens and we do our best to prevent it and this was just a lucky outcome that usually doesn’t happen,” Wilson said.

The two women were booked into jail and arrested on suspicion of felony shoplifting. They have since been released but are required to appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.