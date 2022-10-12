Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.

After the crash, Coates, who was not injured, walked away from the scene until a trooper stopped him, court paperwork said. While detained, DPS said Coates showed signs he was under the influence of drugs. Coates says he smoked marijuana a few hours before the crash, according to documents. Troopers said they also found what they believed to be methamphetamines along with small cut straws in Coates’ SUV.

Court paperwork said Coates’ driver’s license was suspended for prior DUI arrests and convictions. He was booked into jail on one count each of aggravated assault with a serious injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI with a suspended license and driving under the influence. His cash-only bond was set at $75,000.

