Warmer Wednesday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer today with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to 96 degrees this afternoon. That’s well above our normal or average high of 91 degrees for Phoenix for this time of year, but still shy of the record for today’s date, which is 103 degrees.

A couple more days of warm weather are ahead as a ridge of high pressure remains planted over our region. This will also mean any isolated storm activity stays confined to the high country as our air mass dries out. That quiet weather pattern lasts through Friday.

An area of low pressure developing and deepening off the Southern California coastline is likely to move through Northern Mexico and Arizona over the weekend. The latest weather models show moisture being pulled into Arizona and the highest rain chances on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, evening, and night. Chances are currently at 60 percent for late Saturday and 50 percent for Sunday. There’s also a chance for thunderstorms as this system moves through.

The weekend weather pattern change will also bring a big drop in temperatures, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and dropping to the low 80s on Sunday. Dry weather is likely to return Monday or Tuesday.

