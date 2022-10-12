Paul's Car Wash
University of Arizona shooting suspect had guns, knives and changes of clothes in his vehicle, according to search warrant

Murad Can Dervish is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the death of Dr. Thomas Meixner
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found two handguns, several rounds of ammunition, five knives and two machetes in the vehicle of University of Arizona shooting suspect Murad Can Dervish.

According to the search warrant obtained by KOLD News 13, authorities also found three cell phones, anti-tracking technology, and several changes of clothes.

The 46-year-old Dervish is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting of Dr. Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Meixner was the Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Dervish had been a graduate student in that program before he was expelled in February 2022.

Dervish had been expelled and barred from campus over previous threatening behavior, according to the interim complaint. He was also the subject of an unrelated order of protection prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Authorities said Dervish shot Meixner multiple times at the John W. Harshbarger Building before fleeing in his gold/tan van. He was arrested hours later near Gila Bend, which is about 120 miles from Tucson.

Items found in Dervish’s vehicle include:

  • One Ruger MAX-9 handgun
  • Receipt for the Ruger handgun
  • One half-full magazine for the Ruger handgun
  • One empty magazine for the Ruger handgun
  • Extra rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • One spent 9mm shell casing
  • One loaded Raven MP-25 handgun
  • Three magazines for the Raven handgun
  • Box of .25 ammunition
  • Five knives
  • Two machetes in different suitcases
  • One USB drive
  • Eviction paperwork
  • Three cell phones, one of which was in a faraday bag that blocks signals and prevents tracking.
  • One router
  • One can of mace
  • One laptop

According to the search warrant, Dervish was living at an apartment in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. He was in the process of being evicted for non-payment. Inside the home officers found:

  • Eviction paperwork
  • Several empty knife boxes
  • Knife sheaths

